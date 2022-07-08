BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 29-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday evening.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Antonio Laden Haynes, of Gardendale, died when he lost control of his car on Decatur Highway around 7:30 p.m. and rolled the car over. Haynes was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Additionally, the crash resulted in several passengers being ejected from the vehicle. Multiple people were transported to local hospitals in unknown condition.

Birmingham Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.