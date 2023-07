TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday night left a Brookwood man dead.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Michael Hyche, 27, was injured when the ATV he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree at around 10:49 p.m. Hyche was transported to DCH Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The crash occurred on Creekside Road, approximately three miles west of Brookwood.

ALEA will continue to investigate.