SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday morning in Shelby County left a 26-year-old man dead.

According to ALEA, Zachary Melton, 26, of Riverside, was injured when his Honda Rebel motorcycle left the roadway and struck a guardrail at around 1:45 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on I-65 near the 237 mile-marker, approximately one mile south of Alabaster.

Nothing else is available as ALEA continues to investigate.