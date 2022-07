CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 25-year-old Jacksonville woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Monica Nabers was injured when her Dodge Ram pickup left the roadway and hit a tree. The crash occurred at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Roy Webb Road, one mile north of Talladega city limits.

Nabers was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nothing else is available as ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.