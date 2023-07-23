COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash left a Rockford man dead Saturday night.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 24-year-old Corey Housey died when the Dodge Ram pickup he was a passenger in left Bywater Road in Coosa County and struck several trees.

The driver of the pickup was also injured and transported to a local medical center for treatment.

The crash occurred at around 6:43 p.m., approximately 12 miles south of Alexander City. Nothing further is available as ALEA troopers continue to investigate.