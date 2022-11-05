TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Northport Police are investigating a crash that left a 24-year-old man dead early Saturday morning.

According to authorities, an accident was reported in the southbound lanes of Hugh Thomas Bridge going from the city of Northport into Tuscaloosa around 2:07 a.m. Upon arrival, Northport Police, Fire and Rescue and NorthStar Ambulance located the accident involving a Honda Accord, driven by Robert Robles, 24, and a Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department Chevrolet Tahoe patrol unit.

Preliminary investigation shows that Robles was traveling north in the southbound lanes of Hugh Thomas Bridge when he collided with the patrol unit. Both Robles and the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputy were transported to DCH. Robles was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The accident is being investigated by Northport Police Department Traffic Reconstruction Unit.