TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash killed a pedestrian from Talladega Thursday night.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Tontavious D. Curry, 23, was struck by a Mercedes GLK 350 at about 7:30 p.m. Curry was pronounced dead at the scene.

The collision happened on Alabama 77 near the 78 mile marker, approximately one mile south of Lincoln. Troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash.