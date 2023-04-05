A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Tuscaloosa County left a Tuscaloosa man dead.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Darterrius Washington, 23, was injured when he fell off the motorcycle he was driving at around 3:37 p.m. After the initial crash, his motorcycle continued forward and hit a Chrysler. Washington was transported to DCH, where he died from his injuries. The crash occurred on Crescent Ridge Road, approximately one mile east of Tuscaloosa city limits.

Nothing else is available as the ALEA continues to investigate.