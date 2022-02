BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 22-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-65 early Sunday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Blake Carson Anthony, of Homewood, died when the car he was driving struck a tractor-trailer head on near the 16th Street exit on I-65 SB.

Birmingham Police continue to investigate the crash at this time.