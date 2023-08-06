TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 22-year-old Gordo man died Sunday after he was involved in a single-vehicle crash on I-59 late Saturday night.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Emmanuel Martinez was critically injured when the GMC Sierra he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and hit a tree. Martinez, who was not wearing a seat belt when the crash happened, was transported to DCH Regional Medical Center for treatment. Martinez died at the hospital because of his injuries.

The crash occurred about three miles north of Tuscaloosa on I-59 near mile marker 79. Troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash.