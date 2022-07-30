TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash Friday night six miles west of Coker left a 22-year-old man dead.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Josh Plowman, of Buhl was injured when his Chevrolet collided head-on with a GMC Sierra. The crash occurred around 10 p.m. on Tuscaloosa County 140.

Plowman was not wearing a seat belt when the crash occurred and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the GMC and the passenger were both injured and transported to DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa for treatment.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to investigate.