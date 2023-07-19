ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 21-year-old Talladega man is dead following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday evening.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, John S. Costner was fatally injured when the 2001 Harley-Davidson motorcycle he was operating hit a 2008 Ford Ranger on Logan Martin Dam Road in St. Clair County. Costner was pronounced dead at the scene, which was about six miles northeast of Vincent.

The crash happened around 5:50 p.m. Troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash.