CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Jacksonville man is dead after being struck by a car in Calhoun County early Monday morning.

Logan Grabau, 21, was walking in the roadway on Alabama 202 near the six mile marker when he was struck by a Ford Expedition around 4:45 a.m., according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nothing else is available as ALEA continues to investigate.