TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A 21-year-old man was killed in an overnight dirt bike crash in Tuscaloosa.

According to Tuscaloosa Police, Justin Tionne Wilder Jr. was driving a dirt bike on McFarland Boulevard East around 12:50 a.m. when the bike crash into an SUV that was turning right onto Jug Factory Lane.

Wilder, and a passenger on the dirt bike, were transported to DCH Regional Medical Center. Wilder later died from his injuries at DCH. The passenger’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Tuscaloosa Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash at this time.