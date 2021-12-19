21-year-old Jacksonville man dead following Calhoun County crash

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An investigation is underway after a single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Jacksonville man Sunday morning.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Kenneth David Smith, 21, was injured when the 2016 Toyota Corolla he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Smith, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on Old Broadwell Mill Road.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate.