TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 20-year-old Lincoln man was killed in a crash involving an ATV early Saturday morning.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Eithan D. Bryant was fatally injured when the ATV he was operating was struck by a Mercury Milan. Bryant was thrown from the ATV and then was hit by a Chevrolet Tahoe. Bryant, who was not wearing a helmet when the crash occurred, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened around 12:49 a.m. on Alabama 77 about three miles south of Lincoln. Troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating.