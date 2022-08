CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Wadley man was killed in a crash Friday night one mile east of Oxford city limits.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Brady Pike, 20, was injured when his 4-Runner left the roadway, went down an embankment and overturned. The crash occurred on Friendship Road around 7:45 p.m.

Pike was taken to UAB Hospital in Birmingham for his injuries, he died Saturday.

Nothing else is available as ALEA continues to investigate.