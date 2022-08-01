CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two teenagers were killed in a car crash near Holly Pond in Cullman County early Monday morning.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash occurred along Cullman County 1669 just after 1:20 a.m. A preliminary investigation suggests that the vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole resulting in the deaths.

The victims have been identified as 19-year-old Caden A. Rogers of Holly Pond who was driving the car and an unnamed 14-year-old who was in the passenger seat.

The cause of the crash has yet to be determined. No other information has been released at this time as ALEA continues to investigate.