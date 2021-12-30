2 people dead after two-vehicle collision in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people died following a two-vehicle collision in Tuscaloosa Thursday afternoon.

The crash occurred on 15th Street near Cloverdale Road around 12:30 p.m. According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, witnesses told officers that the driver of a Nissan Versa had been driving eastbound on 15th Street before making a U-turn in front of a Dodge Charger that was going west.

The driver, a 67-year-old woman, and her passenger, a 51-year-old man, were both transported to DCH Regional Medical Center, but died from their injuries. They were both from the Ralph community in Tuscaloosa County.

The driver of the Charger was not injured.

TPD has started an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash. The westbound lanes of 15th Street were reopened to traffic just before 2 p.m.