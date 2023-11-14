TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) –- Two Pell City residents are dead after a single-vehicle crash occurred Monday.

At 10:01 a.m. on Monday, two people in a pickup truck were involved in a single-vehicle wreck on I-59 North near mile marker 142 in Trussville.

43-year-old Rebecca LeeAnn Poe and 46-year-old Jeremy Shane Waldrop, the occupants of the vehicle, were pronounced dead at 10:23 a.m. and 10:28 a.m., respectively.

No further information is available at this time. The Trussville Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the wreck.