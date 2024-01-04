BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people are in the hospital after they were struck by a vehicle in Birmingham on Thursday.

According to Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service Battalion Chief William Lipscomb, two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle — that then hit a tree — in the 5900 block of First Avenue North. Both victims were transported to UAB Hospital via ambulance.

Lipscomb said one victim has serious injuries but that both victims’ injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. The driver had minor cuts and bruises, Lipscomb said. The driver was also taken to UAB Hospital.

No further information is available at this time. Stay with CBS 42 for updates.