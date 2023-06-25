GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people who were passengers in separate vehicles died in a Greene County crash Sunday morning.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 31-year-old Eutaw resident Jamal L. Parham was a passenger in a Hyundai Sonata. Temika M. Lynch, a 39-year-old from Demopolis, was an occupant in a Hyundai Tucson. Both were fatally injured when the cars they were in collided head-on.

The drivers of the Sonata and Tuscon were transported to an area hospital for treatment. None of the occupants were wearing seat belts when the cars collided. The crash happened at around 4:52 a.m. about four miles north of Eutaw on U.S. 11. Troppers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating.