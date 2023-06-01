WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A multi-vehicle crash killed two Haleyville men Thursday morning.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the Chevrolet Silverado Jeremy Jorgenson, 34, was driving collided head-on with a Ford Focus driven by 24-year-old Dylan Bishop. Jorgenson and Bishop were pronounced dead at the scene.

After the initial crash, the boat that was being towed by the Silverado hit an Acura TSX but no injuries were reported in that collision.

The crash occurred at about 5:07 a.m. one mile east of Natural Bridge on Alabama 13 near the 260-mile marker. Troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate the crash.