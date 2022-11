BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two major accidents Thursday morning currently have southbound lanes on I-65 shut down.

A tractor-trailer overtured on I-65 South at Green Springs Avenue, leaving all lanes blocked.

A second accident on I-65 South right near Finley Boulevard had two lanes closed, but traffic is now moving slowly.

No injuries have been reported.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.