HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people killed in a wrong-way Hoover crash were identified Wednesday morning.

Hoover Police said a Lexus RS 350 was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of John Hawkins Parkway at Mars Hill Road Tuesday morning when it collided head-on with a Nissan Rogue.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 64-year-old Teresa Darlene Doss Roberts was driving the Nissan at the time of the crash and her husband, 67-year-old George Raymond Roberts, was a passenger in the car. Both were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Lexus was transported to UAB Hospital, and a passenger of the Lexus was transported to Children’s Hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.