VINEMONT, Ala. (WHNT) — Two people were killed in a wreck on Monday morning just north of Vinemont.

Officials say Carol Janine Pope, 56, of Vinemont, was killed when her car went into the opposite lane, struck a Mazda 6I, and then collided head-on with a 2017 Hyundai Tucson. The driver of the Tucson, 26-year-old Sarah Elizabeth Onks of Hartselle, was also killed in the incident.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Mazda was not injured.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say the crash involved three vehicles and happened around three miles north of Vinemont on U.S. Highway 31 near Cullman County 1282.