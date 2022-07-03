TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Tuscaloosa County has claimed two lives.

According to troopers, both people were injured when the Tacoma pickup of Chance Mizzell, 25, of Woodstock, collided head-on with the Mazda3 of Cameron Parks, 24, of Madison. The crash occurred around 3:40 a.m. on I-59 near the 84 mile marker, two miles south of Brookwood city limits.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.