LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Several emergency crews responded to a crash involving a train just north of Athens Wednesday morning.

An official with Elkmont Fire and EMS confirmed two people were killed in the crash. Limestone County Coroner Mike West confirmed the two men were from Nashville.

Alabama Law Enforcement Troopers told CBS 42 sister station News 19 that the call came in around 5 a.m. According to Elkmont officials, a box truck driving north on I-65 fell off the overpass and onto the tracks near Roberts Road. The train collided with the truck.

Alabama Department of Transportation officials arrived on the scene around 9 a.m. to investigate the damage to the overpass.

ALEA will be handling the investigation and said it is in its very early stages.