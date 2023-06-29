ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people are dead following a crash in St. Clair County Tuesday afternoon.

According to state troopers, 42-year-old Renae L. McKee was driving a tractor-trailer along Highway 144 when she collided head-on with a truck. McKee, of Goshen, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Troopers said the driver of the truck was also killed in the crash, but their identity is currently unknown.

The crash happened roughly a mile east of Ragland.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate the crash.