2 killed in Hoover crash on Montgomery Hwy

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people were killed in a single-vehicle crash in Hoover Wednesday afternoon.

According to Hoover Police, a pick-up truck pulling a trailer was traveling northbound on Montgomery Highway when the driver lost control and struck a guardrail before leaving the roadway and hitting a tree.

The truck landed on its side, trapping the driver. Additionally, a passenger was ejected from the vehicle as a result of the crash.

The driver and passenger, both unidentified, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

The crash happened around 12:33 p.m. north of Parkway Lake Drive.

