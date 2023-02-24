GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash killed two people in Greene County early Friday morning.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Fraces McCreary, 58, of Huntsville, was driving a Hyundai Accent on U.S. 11 and struck a Chevrolet S10 head-on. McCreary and her passenger, Joetta Lewis, 63, of Newburn, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the S10 and another passenger in the Accent were injured and transported to local hospitals for treatment. The crash occurred at 3 a.m. on U.S. 11 about six miles north of Eutaw.

No further information is available as ALEA continues to investigate the crash.