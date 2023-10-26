GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash in Greene County left a man and woman dead Thursday morning, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports.

At around 6:50 a.m., Dana Freeman, 55, of Demopolis, received critical injuries when the Chevrolet Suburban that she was driving collided head-on with the Chevrolet Express G3500 driven by Joseph Lunceford, 44, of Northport. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on U.S. 43 near the 142-mile marker, roughly four miles south of Forkland. No additional information is available as ALEA continues to investigate.