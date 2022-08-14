BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating an early morning crash that left two people dead Sunday.

According to Truman Fitzgerald with BPD, officers arrived to the scene and saw a small sedan had collided into a tree with two people unresponsive inside the vehicle around 1:20 a.m. Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived on the scene and pronounced the front-seat passenger dead. The driver was transported to UAB Hospital with life-threatening injuries where he was later pronounced dead by hospital staff.

Preliminary investigation shows speed played a factor in the cause of the accident.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.