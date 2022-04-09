DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash in Dekalb County resulted in two deaths early Saturday morning.

According to state troopers, 51-year-old Pamela Pike and 50-year-old Julie Lankford were killed when the vehicle they were riding in left the roadway and struck a tree. Troopers said neither victim was wearing a seatbelt.

Troopers added that another passenger was injured and airlifted to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee in unknown condition.

The crash happened around 2:20 a.m. on Dekalb County 141, four miles north of Ider.

ALEA continues to investigate the crash at this time.