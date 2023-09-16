CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred early Saturday morning has left two people dead.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Sydni Helms, 22, of Jasper was injured when the Jeep Wrangler she was driving collided head-on with a Chrysler 300. After the initial collision both vehicles caught fire and Helms was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Chrysler was also pronounced dead at the scene and the identity of the driver is pending notification by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.

The crash occurred on Alabama 91 near the 17 mile-marker, approximately eight miles south of Hanceville. Nothing else is available as ALEA continues to investigate.