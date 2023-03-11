BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two women were killed and a child was injured in a Blount County crash Friday afternoon.

According to state troopers, 59-year-old Donna Casey and 64-year-old Barbara Heflin were both killed when the vehicle they were in was struck from behind, pushed forward and struck by another vehicle.

The women, both from Oneonta, were pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers said a 3-year-old passenger in the vehicle with Casey and Heflin was airlifted to a local hospital. The condition of the child is unknown.

The crash happened on US 231 near mile marker 250, roughly four miles east of Oneonta.

Troopers with the Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.