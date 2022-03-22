TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people were killed after crashing their truck into the back of a tractor-trailer in Trussville Monday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Clifton Junior Cottingham, 47, and Roy Melton Jr., 42, were traveling in Cottingham’s pickup truck along I-59 North when they crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer parked on the right shoulder of the road.

Cottingham was the driver while Melton was his passenger.

The cause and circumstances surrounding the wreck are being investigated by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.