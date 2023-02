BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people were left injured following a two-vehicle wreck Tuesday morning in Bibb County.

According to Brierfield Volunteer Fire and Rescue, authorities responded to a “wreck with injuries” on Highway 139 at Antioch Road.

One person was flown to UAB Hospital, and another was transported to a local hospital by ambulance. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

No other information is available at this time.