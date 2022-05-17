HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Two people, including a child, are in critical condition after a wreck in Huntsville on Monday evening.

According to HEMSI spokesperson Don Webster, the single-vehicle crash happened at the corner of Swancott Road and Pryor Road, near the Tennessee River.

Webster said both people were injured in the crash were “extremely critical,” with one of them being a pediatric patient. Both of them were taken to Huntsville Hospital, one by ambulance and another by helicopter.

Air evacuation arrives to assist at the scene of the wreck on Swancott Road and Pryor Road.

This is a developing story.