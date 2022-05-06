HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Two people are in critical condition after a wreck in Huntsville on Thursday night.

According to HEMSI spokesperson Don Webster, the crash happened around 9 p.m. at 3020 Meridian Street in front of Martin Luther King Elementary School.

Webster said both victims were in critical condition when officials assessed the situation, though they are currently being re-evaluated. One person was trapped inside their vehicle as a result of the wreck.

Both victims were taken to Huntsville Hospital, according to Webster.

This is a developing story.