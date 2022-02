BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people have been hospitalized after a four car pile-up on I-20/59 northbound in Bessemer.

According to the Bessemer Police Department, the accident involved four cars forcing two people to be transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Crews have cleared the roadway and has been re-opened.

No further information has been made available.

