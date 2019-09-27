2 die in fatal wreck on I-59/20 SB, investigation underway

MCCALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE (8:55 a.m.):

ORIGINAL STORY: According to Alabama State Trooper Corp. Smith, an accident southbound on I-59/20 occurred at 6 a.m. this morning at mile marker 102 between Bessemer and McCalla.

Seven vehicles were involved in the accident and two people died.

The accident is under investigation.

Below is the latest from Traffic Anchor Michelle Logan:

TRAFFIC: Major wreck on I-59/20 SB near McCalla

TRAFFIC ⚠ 🚙🚓 Major delays on I-59/20 SB for folks headed to Tuscaloosa this morning… UPDATE at 7:15am: One lane now open, but still plan for major delays.

Posted by CBS 42 on Friday, September 27, 2019

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

