2 die in fatal wreck on I-59/20 SB, investigation underway

MCCALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE (8:55 a.m.):
ORIGINAL STORY: According to Alabama State Trooper Corp. Smith, an accident southbound on I-59/20 occurred at 6 a.m. this morning at mile marker 102 between Bessemer and McCalla.
Seven vehicles were involved in the accident and two people died.
The accident is under investigation.
Below is the latest from Traffic Anchor Michelle Logan:
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Latest Stories
- Spanberger and other gun-owning legislators urge Senate to vote on bipartisan gun bills passed by House
- Manhattan to allow women to go topless, with restrictions
- White House reaches ceasefire agreement with Turkey while lawmakers on Capitol Hill weigh sanctions bill
- Outrage over federal agencies’ biofuel mandates
- Manufacturing jobs on the rise in Alabama