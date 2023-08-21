TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred Sunday night in Tuscaloosa County left two people dead.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash occurred when the Chevrolet Colorado driven by James Hoskins, 28, of Tuscaloosa, collided head-on with the Ford Expedition driven by Donna Cline, 59, of Braselton, Georgia at around 6:22 p.m. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on I-59 near the 77 mile-marker, approximately two miles north of Tuscaloosa. Nothing else is available as ALEA continues to investigate.