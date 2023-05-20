CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred Friday night in Cherokee County left two people dead.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Teri Brann, 72, was injured when the Jeep Cherokee that she was a passenger in collided head-on with a Toyota Corolla. A 12-year-old who was a passenger in the Corolla was also injured in the crash. Both Brann and the 12-year-old were transported to hospitals where they died from their injuries. The crash occurred about three miles north of Centre on US 411 near the 246 mile marker.

The driver of the Cherokee was injured and taken to Atrium Health Floyd Medical Center in Rome, Georgia, for treatment. Two other passengers in the Cherokee were also taken to hospitals for treatment.

Nothing else is available as the ALEA continues to investigate.