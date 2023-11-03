SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Two women are dead, and a child is hospitalized after a car crash early Friday morning.

According to the Sylacauga Police Department, at 5:30 a.m. on Friday, SPD officers responded to a call of a single-vehicle accident on Alabama 21 near Rocky Ridge Road.

The vehicle was occupied by 26-year-old Raven Cara Simone Stone, of Sylacauga, 19-year-old Zarria Renee Morris, of Sylacauga, and Stone’s 5-year-old daughter. Both Stone and Morris were ejected from the vehicle and were pronounced dead on the scene by Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy.

The child was transported from the scene by Sylacauga Ambulance Service to Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham. Stone and Morris were taken to Community Funeral Home in Sylacauga.

The families of both women have been notified, according to the SPD.