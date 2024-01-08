HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — A brother and sister were killed after being involved in a crash that occurred on I-459 North Friday night.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Richard Davis, 60, of Bessemer and Vicki Davis, 62, of Bessemer were killed when they were involved in a wreck with another vehicle around 9:45 p.m. The crash occurred on I-459 North at the 9.3 mile marker. They were both pronounced dead at the scene at 10:05 p.m.

The Hoover Police Department is investigating the crash.