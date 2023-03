ONEONTA, Ala. (WIAT) — A head-on collision that occurred Saturday night in Oneonta left two drivers dead.

According to the Oneonta Police Department, the crash occurred off state route 75 in Oneonta at around 9:31 p.m. Both drivers of each vehicle died as a result of the crash. One of the drivers was a young girl who was a ‘rising star’ in the community, according to Chief Clifton.

