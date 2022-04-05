JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An early morning crash claimed the lives of two men Tuesday.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 33-year-old Edy Adaleberto Quich Osorio, of Jasper and 52-year-old Victor Fabian Ventura of Rosario, Argentina, were both fatally injured when the vehicle they were in struck the back of a tractor-trailer that was stopped on the roadway.

Osorio and Ventura were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. on I-20 East near the 136 mile marker.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate.