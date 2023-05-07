BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred Sunday morning left two dead and four injured in Birmingham.

According to Birmingham Fire and Rescue, the crash occurred in the vicinity of 800 block of Graymont Ave. West at around 5:15 a.m. Six people were involved in the crash, one man and one woman died. The four other patients, three females and one male, were taken from the vehicle and transported to UAB. One female is in critical condition and the other three have severe injuries.

