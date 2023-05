BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two Birmingham police officers were injured in an overnight crash Thursday.

According to Birmingham Police, a crash involving police and a civilian happened around 3:49 a.m. on I-20/59 SB near the 19th Street exit. In total, two officers and a civilian were transported to UAB Hospital for treatment. Police say all three are in stable condition.

